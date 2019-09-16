As Olin (OLN) Valuation Declined, Proxima Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $357,000; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 54,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 310,727 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.09 million, down from 365,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 3.88M shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group has 263,075 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited holds 22,166 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.52% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Baystate Wealth Llc holds 0.05% or 3,605 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,660 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.72% or 170,676 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Ohio-based Beacon Management Inc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 77,912 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 59,400 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 1.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 137,088 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y reported 0.6% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS hires C-Suite successor to champion sustainability efforts – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp Bond Etf (SCPB) by 12,281 shares to 322,350 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Olin (NYSE:OLN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 21. Smith Vince J bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Monday, August 12. Sutton Scott McDougald had bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L. Shares for $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 33,111 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 148,704 shares. Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Stifel Financial invested in 0.03% or 602,604 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 40,175 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes And. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 81,310 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Amer Incorporated has 322,094 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Llc reported 26,637 shares. 25,270 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 329 shares in its portfolio.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15,300 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).