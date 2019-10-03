As Olin (OLN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Upped Its Holding; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Wms Partners Lowered Its Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 1.21M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 4,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 79,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 84,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 2.55 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. Smith Vince J also bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. Alderman Heidi S had bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374 on Wednesday, August 21. 600 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $10,872 were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. Shares for $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 166,100 shares to 365,300 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 195,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 47,644 shares to 72,644 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.03 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

