As Olin (OLN) Stock Value Declined, Proxima Capital Management Upped Position; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Mengis Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.31 million shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 2.46 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Sht Tm Us Tres (SCHO) by 8,125 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 13,364 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. 1,287 are owned by Lvw Advsrs Ltd Co. Asset Mngmt reported 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Novare Cap Management Ltd Co holds 1.03% or 3,582 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associate has invested 2.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Navellier & Assoc, Nevada-based fund reported 3,600 shares. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 154,623 shares. Field Main Bankshares reported 2.82% stake. Primecap Mgmt Communications Ca holds 0.45% or 319,528 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1.73 million shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il has 964 shares. Truepoint Inc has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selz Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.99% or 3,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co owns 522 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 38,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 29,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 12,983 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.02% or 549,708 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com owns 27 shares. 273,729 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Mgmt. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 16,796 were accumulated by First Citizens Financial Bank Trust. Mackenzie Financial reported 28,000 shares stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,186 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc accumulated 8,244 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 33,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 184,253 shares. Prelude Ltd reported 6,570 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490 on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Sutton Scott McDougald bought $234,882. Alderman Heidi S also bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Shipp Earl L. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12.

