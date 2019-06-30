As Olin (OLN) Stock Value Declined, Broadview Advisors Cut Stake; Leucadia National Decreased Stake in Polyone (POL) by $340,489

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 11,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,020 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 41,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 2.16M shares traded or 167.40% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 36.93% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 87,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,325 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 248,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 2.09M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.38M for 34.23 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 10,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 1.07 million shares. Blackrock owns 19.44M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 18,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 255,873 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Proxima Management Lc accumulated 6.75% or 265,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 214,643 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Fruth Investment Mgmt stated it has 58,450 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership owns 57,421 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Company has 0.41% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 97,546 shares. 3,800 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 658 shares. American Gru Incorporated has 328,918 shares. Creative Planning owns 8,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,975 shares to 158,475 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 2.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.71 per share. POL’s profit will be $56.81 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

