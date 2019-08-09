As Olin (OLN) Stock Declined, Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.35 million, up from 12.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 6.03M shares traded or 168.06% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 3.72 million shares traded or 48.47% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 2.33 million shares to 39.78M shares, valued at $974.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 380,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Mngmt holds 32,317 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 1.58M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Llc has 41,475 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 49,653 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 33 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability owns 160,680 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 799,634 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 41,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 62,577 are held by British Columbia Inv Mgmt. 2,222 were reported by Regions Fin. Moreover, Hightower Tru Lta has 0.08% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Renaissance Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 621,586 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 313,866 shares. 127,164 are owned by Stevens Management Ltd Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 151,781 shares. Proxima Management Ltd Liability stated it has 6.75% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,248 shares. Blackrock owns 19.44 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Co owns 97,546 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Broadview Advsr Limited Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 161,325 shares. 184,905 were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Proshare Limited Liability invested in 23,783 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 613,653 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ameriprise stated it has 494,173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.18% or 325,455 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $170,157 activity. $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald.