As Olin (OLN) Stock Declined, Beaconlight Capital Has Boosted Stake by $13.03 Million; Lincoln Capital Cut Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Position by $964,744 as Share Price Declined

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 196.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 620,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 936,418 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.52M, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 1.33M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised

Lincoln Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc sold 21,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 88,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 110,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 972,935 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/04/2018 – 37XI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – 39JV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date: Early Repurchase(s); 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Robert J. Bowman as Mid-Atlantic Region Managing Director, Business Development; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 36CP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 246,439 shares to 567,923 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc (Call) by 2.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,600 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. American Int Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Prudential Plc stated it has 536,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Schneider Cap Mgmt holds 259,552 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 283 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 382,899 shares. 226,357 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 23,392 shares. 240,928 were accumulated by Legal & General Grp Pcl. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 33,987 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 81,310 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% or 307 shares. 7,111 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Gateway Advisers has invested 0.06% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 was bought by Smith Vince J. $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Alderman Heidi S. $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. VERMILLION TERESA M had bought 600 shares worth $10,872. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $4,479 was bought by Shipp Earl L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Advantage stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 0.06% or 4,868 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc owns 5,500 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Llc has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.72% or 54,205 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Lc holds 0.07% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 33,509 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Inc. Benin Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 5,885 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America stated it has 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Curbstone Fin Management reported 9,550 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 2.09M shares. Sageworth Trust has 6,064 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 74 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $944.66 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.