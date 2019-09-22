As Olin (OLN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed by $637,308 Its Position; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Holder Ashmore Wealth Management Has Cut Stake by $10.51 Million

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 62,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 373,549 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.17 million, down from 435,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 30,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 67,198 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 97,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 1.90 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cibc World Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 156,252 shares. Duncker Streett Inc invested in 9,070 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs invested in 0% or 2,523 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 178,427 shares. Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,225 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ipswich Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.82% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sequoia Financial Ltd holds 0.07% or 5,253 shares. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd invested in 19,996 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,641 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 2,322 shares. Horan Capital Management reported 64,138 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,300 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 28,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc owns 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 50 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Com stated it has 397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has 0.15% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 85,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 1.68M shares. Alps, Colorado-based fund reported 33,937 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 14,106 were reported by Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 195,550 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.25% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 1.75M shares. Jane Street Grp Lc, New York-based fund reported 36,144 shares. California-based Globeflex LP has invested 0.26% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Oarsman Cap has 140,544 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 109 shares. Mackenzie holds 28,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.