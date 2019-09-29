As Olin (OLN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ci Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $783,300; As Blue Bird (HCAC) Share Value Were Volatile, Spitfire Capital Trimmed by $939,512 Its Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 49,448 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 948,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.69M, down from 998,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.56 million market cap company. It closed at $10.01 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors “These were dangerous ideas that were going to destroy the computing industry.”; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 37,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 100,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 137,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.41M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Houston blank check company makes acquisition deal – Houston Business Journal" on April 04, 2016, also Reuters.com with their article: "BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc – Reuters" published on December 22, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: "PRO Weekly Digest: Investing In SPACs With Dane Capital Management – Nasdaq" on January 21, 2017. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Completion of $300150000 Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire" published on March 05, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,907 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1.40M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Thb Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 8,986 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 342,501 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp holds 91,337 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schneider Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 259,552 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com owns 697,311 shares. State Bank Of America De invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Invesco Limited holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 782,686 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 120,000 shares. Ci invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Beaconlight Cap Limited stated it has 936,418 shares or 5.36% of all its holdings.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 83,200 shares to 206,200 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 815,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 41.33% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OLN’s profit will be $75.02M for 10.65 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,500.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Olin (NYSE:OLN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance" published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance" on June 30, 2019.