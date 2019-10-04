As Olin (OLN) Share Price Declined, Broadview Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Noesis Capital Mangement Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $66.30 Million; Share Value Rose

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 335 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 billion, up from 12,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 30.35M shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 57.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 92,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 253,361 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 161,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.84 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 3,186 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schneider Cap reported 259,552 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 382,266 shares stake. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 91,337 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 18 shares. Rr Prtn LP owns 8.31% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 3.42 million shares. Creative Planning reported 11,592 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Swiss Financial Bank owns 306,832 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 159 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 111,886 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.82M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Gp accumulated 68,149 shares.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Clayton firm’s Winchester division lands $28M contract to operate key Army ammunition plant – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Olin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OLN) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 seen as the year’s weakest quarter for Olin, SunTrust says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. Shares for $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. 230 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $4,077 were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. Shares for $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of stock. 2,000 shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S, worth $33,374.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 7,100 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 164,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,450 shares, and cut its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Management Limited Liability Co owns 3,459 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,747 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 105,127 shares. Hilltop Holdg Incorporated has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,679 shares. Chevy Chase reported 4.32 million shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na owns 14,751 shares. 62,317 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.35M shares. Murphy Mngmt Inc holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 152,686 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davenport And Llc has 0.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tradewinds Cap Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 15,110 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 4.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs holds 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 5,500 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1,910 shares to 17,710 shares, valued at $839.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,833 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Holdings Preferred.