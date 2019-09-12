As Olin (OLN) Market Value Declined, Proxima Capital Management Lifted Holding; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose While Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Lowered Position

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 1.84 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 44,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 53,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 11.50 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 billion fine doesn’t fit the ‘crime’: Securities attorney; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 07/05/2018 – Engility Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,528 shares to 71,010 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs owns 312,459 shares. 10,996 were accumulated by Fcg Ltd. Iat Reinsurance Limited invested in 50,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Mengis Mngmt reported 20,709 shares. 47,455 are held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company. Sterling Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.42M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 12.39M shares or 0.74% of the stock. Fred Alger has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Harris Associates LP has 11.23M shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Frontier Inv Management stated it has 592,005 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 21,076 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 2.68M shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,690 shares. 8.71 million were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Liberty Capital Mngmt reported 0.22% stake.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 38,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 93,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 12,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Private Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 10,907 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 2,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 326,563 shares. Piedmont Invest owns 15,908 shares. Mesirow Invest accumulated 1.01% or 298,105 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 215,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 37,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 184,253 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Sei Invs Company holds 0% or 22,345 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 498,180 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.40 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 25,270 shares.