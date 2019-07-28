As Olin (OLN) Market Value Declined, Kensico Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $11.96 Million; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Increased Its Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Holding

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 519,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.82 million, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 1.76M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 100,064 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 115 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.38M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 215,000 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 28,500 shares. Dupont Management Corp accumulated 18,114 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Broadview Advisors Limited Co has invested 1.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 98,404 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 19,632 shares. 184,905 are held by Comerica Fincl Bank. Moors Cabot Inc reported 30,410 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 2.58M shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Raymond James Advsr holds 13,780 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Olin best Smidcap idea at Cowen as caustic soda seen rebounding – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Zynga Inc (ZNGA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 seen as the year’s weakest quarter for Olin, SunTrust says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.09 million shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $210.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.38 million for 33.36 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group Inc reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd accumulated 2 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 9,542 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 26,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 2,735 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Oppenheimer & Company Inc owns 120,187 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 250 shares. Fbl Investment Mngmt Svcs Ia owns 286,477 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 80,901 shares. Sit Investment Associates reported 0.14% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. At Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Partnervest Advisory Service Lc holds 0.15% or 15,147 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4,820 activity. BIRZER H KEVIN bought $2,379 worth of stock or 100 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 (IWV) by 8,911 shares to 702 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,184 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).