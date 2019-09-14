As Olin (Call) (OLN) Stock Price Declined, Beaconlight Capital Lifted Stake; Turtle Creek Asset Management Raised Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 51,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 310,332 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49M, up from 259,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 550,489 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 355,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 3.85 million shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14

