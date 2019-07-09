As Olin (Call) (OLN) Shares Declined, Beaconlight Capital Decreased Position; General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Value Declined While Skytop Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 1.62M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 114.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 5.66 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – GM’s Cruise Unit Draws $2.25 Billion Investment by Softbank Fund; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 30/05/2018 – PSA production move wins deal with German unions, angers French; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer as plant closure looms; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GM, Ford rally after tariff warning; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 05/03/2018 Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa Market Share 9%; 23/04/2018 – GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE RUB 8.93 BLN VS RUB 8.4 BLN YEAR AGO

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.37 million for 33.33 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.