As Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Valuation Declined, Boston Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Boosted Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $491,400 as Stock Declined

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,143 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 10,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $186.35. About 1.67M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 211,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 458,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 31,406 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 11.75% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 9,753 shares to 238,195 shares, valued at $33.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,469 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2019: CRSP,VRTX,LJPC,MRTX,AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Dova Pharmaceuticals Stock Jumped Higher Today – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2019: ARRY, VBIV, QURE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Amgen & NVIDIA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Llc accumulated 4,587 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 12,771 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Lc holds 1,626 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 122,499 were accumulated by Da Davidson &. Dnb Asset As stated it has 69,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wealthquest accumulated 7,348 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Pineno Levin Ford Asset has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc reported 2,971 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 15,898 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lenox Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cleararc Cap holds 0.34% or 9,595 shares in its portfolio. 50,655 are held by Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 567,628 shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $216.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). The New York-based Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Atwood And Palmer has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,331 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 32 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 5,633 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 12,333 shares. Atria Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). State Common Retirement Fund holds 29,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 800 shares. Fsi Grp Inc Lc owns 199,506 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $42,300 activity.