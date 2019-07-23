As Old Republic Int’l (ORI) Stock Value Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Upped by $1.96 Million Its Stake; Eagle Asset Management Boosted Its Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holding by $2.77 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Old Republic Int’l (ORI) by 47.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 97,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,108 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 207,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Old Republic Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 1.24M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 24,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 559,505 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.64 million, up from 534,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.15. About 156,919 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Old Republic International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,928 activity. The insider ZUCARO ALDO C bought 5,000 shares worth $99,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 6.36% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 398,574 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 54,196 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Sei Invests has 0.03% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 363,141 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company reported 857,842 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 534,201 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.01% or 16,795 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 3,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ruggie Grp has 0.03% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 1,184 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.02% or 25,058 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 22,000 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 101,427 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 4,720 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solution (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 70,637 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 58,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,563 shares, and cut its stake in United Comm Banks Ga (NASDAQ:UCBI).

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-A) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “inTEST to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Completes Acquisition of KMG Chemicals – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares an Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics acquires KMG for $1.6B; CCMP halted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs invested 0.14% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Carlson Cap LP holds 0.25% or 127,100 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Rech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 23,797 were reported by Triangle Securities Wealth. 77,517 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 7,891 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 64,999 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Co has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Teton Inc accumulated 6,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 3,644 shares or 0.01% of the stock. James Rech invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 4,271 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 69,122 shares. Thb Asset reported 5,334 shares.