As Old Republic International (ORI) Shares Rose, Kepos Capital LP Decreased Stake by $5.58 Million; Hyman Charles D Lowered Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.29 Million as Stock Price Declined

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Old Republic International Corp (ORI) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 279,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 51,670 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 330,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Old Republic International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 531,053 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 103,888 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63 million, down from 107,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $358.94. About 1.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,403 shares to 226,205 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Paloma Partners Mgmt has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Td Asset stated it has 1.24M shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 8,715 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scott & Selber has 1.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,978 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel Inc holds 6.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,679 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 189,000 shares. 20,000 were reported by Nokota L P. 3,958 are owned by Shelton. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) owns 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 685 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 462,406 shares. Coastline Tru Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,110 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.23 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.47M for 11.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 201,630 shares to 221,145 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (MBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 27.59M shares. Invesco accumulated 2.48M shares. Bb&T Lc reported 9,765 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company reported 22,109 shares stake. Iberiabank has 0.23% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 93,404 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 211,429 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources accumulated 5.53 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 25,144 shares. Pnc Financial Grp owns 208,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 6.36% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Capital Returns Management Limited Com has 3.31% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 295,673 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 25,082 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Mgmt stated it has 81,790 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 124,119 shares. Cibc Asset holds 20,076 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17,428 activity.