As Old Rep Intl (ORI) Valuation Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Boosted by $391,230 Its Stake; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased Holding by $285.14 Million

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 182,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 19,617 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.62 million, down from 202,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $176.35. About 15.07 million shares traded or 124.30% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 18,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 224,432 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 205,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 1.14 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,111 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 68,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,069 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13,240 activity.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 47,214 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 473 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il invested 0.1% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 699,290 shares. Paragon holds 0.17% or 13,592 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 0.42% or 681,861 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc owns 21,839 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.03% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). North Star Invest Mgmt reported 849,032 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 73,712 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 168 shares. Blackrock stated it has 32.85 million shares. Destination Wealth invested in 5,496 shares. Cibc Markets Inc invested in 0% or 31,795 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 9,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 83,860 shares to 207,499 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 25,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Visa stock sinks again, as ‘rotation’ helps extend pullback from Friday’s record – MarketWatch” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc stated it has 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,917 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp accumulated 4,297 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connecticut-based Halsey Associate Ct has invested 4.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 1,372 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel stated it has 5,337 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.96% stake. Stoneridge Investment Ltd Company stated it has 38,971 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.64% or 165,218 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 82 shares. Primecap Management Commerce Ca has invested 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.17% or 111,656 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Management Ltd Llc has 5.87 million shares for 4.96% of their portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 1,308 shares stake. Great Lakes Advisors Lc stated it has 111,011 shares.