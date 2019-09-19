As Old Rep Intl (ORI) Shares Rose, Holder Mackay Shields Raised Its Holding; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lifted Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding by $2.87 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 120.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 207,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 379,776 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50M, up from 172,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 416,544 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 770,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 3.13M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA IN DISCUSSIONS WITH HOLDERS ON PAY CONCERNS: CEO SORIOT; 27/04/2018 – EMA Committee Recommends Expanded Use of AstraZeneca Cancer Drug; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Tagrisso Approval Based On Phase III FLAURA Trial Results; 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP – ASTRAZENECA TO TRANSFER ASSETS & GRANT A LICENCE FOR ASSETS TO UNIT IN TERRITORIES INCLUDING CHINA, BRAZIL, AMONG OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $23.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 787,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,206 shares, and cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold ORI shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 151 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation has invested 0.04% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Piedmont Inv Incorporated holds 0.02% or 27,713 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 226,339 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.39 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory reported 2,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Prudential Pcl owns 9,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management owns 0.07% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 47,517 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 174,802 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 77,688 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 128,419 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 36,950 shares. Systematic Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 40,825 shares to 32,671 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 217,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,965 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.