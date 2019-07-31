As Old Rep Intl (ORI) Share Value Rose, Spc Financial Has Increased Holding; Mckinley Capital Management Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Lowered by $1.95 Million as Shares Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 39,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 314,784 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71M, down from 354,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 7.00M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 18,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 75,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. It closed at $22.91 lastly. It is down 8.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,200 shares to 64,094 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 361,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,480 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $21,578 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Inc has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Iberiabank has 93,404 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Ftb Inc owns 951 shares. Captrust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 786,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 23,059 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 11,720 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd has invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 54,641 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 858,910 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks on the Rise Heading Into the Second Quarter – Investorplace.com” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’m Avoiding This 3.9% Yielding Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Old Republic Announces The Addition Of Peter B. McNitt To The Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) CEO Aldo Zucaro on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Share Price Is Up 33% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26,745 shares to 234,903 shares, valued at $22.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 164,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership reported 156,777 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank owns 49,868 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability Com invested in 3,083 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 13,807 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 406,900 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Llc owns 26,912 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.11% stake. 170,385 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Wafra reported 0.7% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Axa stated it has 1.03 million shares. Live Your Vision Ltd invested in 824 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 25,223 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.18% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 203,484 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 40,406 shares. Cullen Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 26,375 shares.