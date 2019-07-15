As Old Rep Intl (ORI) Market Value Rose, Voya Investment Management Has Increased Position; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Cullinan Associates Has Upped by $385,807 Its Stake

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,409 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 28,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $208.76. About 491,894 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 170,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,971 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, up from 445,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 225,362 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13,700 shares to 36,925 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 151,989 shares to 565,934 shares, valued at $43.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 477,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,266 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

