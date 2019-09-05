As Old Rep Intl (ORI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Regentatlantic Capital Lowered Stake by $354,720; Neogen (NEOG) Shares Rose While Ranger Investment Management LP Upped Holding by $5.62 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 98,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 393,684 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, up from 295,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 78,718 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 17,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 88,838 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 106,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 1.36 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource invested in 304,707 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 6,800 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 41,726 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 24,000 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 93,671 are owned by Great Lakes Limited. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) or 687,345 shares. Strs Ohio reported 18,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 52,772 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 12,179 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 4,031 are owned by Element Management Limited Liability Corp. Northern accumulated 721,453 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 861,282 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Telemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 99,817 shares to 384,663 shares, valued at $24.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Transportltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 252,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley Incorporated stated it has 114,410 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 53,474 shares. Blair William & Communication Il holds 0.01% or 114,832 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,668 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 4,543 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 56,995 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 40,835 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 174,980 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 824,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Pggm Invests stated it has 155,145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac holds 18,483 shares. Sei accumulated 363,141 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.