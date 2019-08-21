As Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Valuation Rose, Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Trellus Management Company Increased Its Position in Plantronics New (PLT) by $1.16 Million

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 152,445 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 255.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 35,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 9,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 887,754 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 3,356 shares to 3,283 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:PPG) by 7,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,453 shares, and cut its stake in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc accumulated 31,795 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 23,059 shares. Steinberg Asset Management invested in 0.73% or 224,432 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Comml Bank Of America De holds 518,757 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 53,519 shares. United Service Automobile Association invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 4.55 million shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 398,574 shares or 6.36% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 40,534 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 101 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 42,647 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 1.04M shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 10,000 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 97,715 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research, California-based fund reported 5,180 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 8,759 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.16M shares. Dupont Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 179,806 shares in its portfolio. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.62% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 132,858 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 20,570 shares. 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.31% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 59,166 shares.