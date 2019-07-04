As Old Point Finl (OPOF) Share Value Declined, Holder Fj Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Land & Buildings Investment Management Maintains Holding in Equity Residential (EQR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $78.34. About 488,621 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR)

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (OPOF) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 19,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 343,066 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 324,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.96 million market cap company. It closed at $22.1 lastly. It is down 18.42% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.85% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 2.08 million shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.2% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 118,518 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 1,475 shares. 10.04M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Scotia Cap Incorporated has 4,931 shares. 8,200 are held by South State. Chevy Chase Holdg Inc invested in 0.1% or 309,949 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,267 shares. Cohen And Steers stated it has 3.90 million shares. Eii Cap Incorporated holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 74,859 shares. 17,284 are owned by Oakbrook Limited Liability. Anchor Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.86% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 62,356 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 79,886 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 4,570 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. Altshuler Barry sold 10,000 shares worth $732,900. 50,000 shares valued at $3.68 million were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Fenster Scott sold $34,301. 684 shares were sold by Manelis Michael L, worth $49,393 on Tuesday, February 5. Sorenson Christa L also sold $22,747 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. $1.84 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by GEORGE ALAN W on Friday, February 8.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential Is Cheap, But Is It Worth The Price? – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2017, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 REITs to Play the Divisive Amazon HQ2 Decision – Investorplace.com” published on November 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top REIT Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential Should Be A Core Holding In Your REIT Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Asset manager Quantum says Swiss prosecutors close Angola-related case – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Caterpillar Stock Soared 13.8% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jefferies (JEF) Stock Up 6.4% as Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “French official says “not aware” of new discussions on Renault, Fiat Chrysler alliance – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UK’s competition watchdog raps Barclays over SME banking practices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 3,974 shares. Pl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 413,514 shares. Stieven Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 177,457 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Gp has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 2,082 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 11,600 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 141,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De reported 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Stifel Corp stated it has 9,573 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). 2,399 are owned by Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Penn Management Inc stated it has 33,039 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 33,451 shares. Old Point Tru & Services N A owns 232,066 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,361 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 93,209 shares to 362,791 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc by 61,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Management Corporation.