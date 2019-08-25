As Old Point Finl (OPOF) Market Value Rose, Fj Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $400,386; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 18.20 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.55M, up from 16.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 21.77 million shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (OPOF) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 19,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 343,066 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 324,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 14,774 shares traded or 539.84% up from the average. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg I owns 2.12 million shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Lasry Marc invested in 7.77M shares or 12.15% of the stock. Gramercy Funds Mngmt Llc accumulated 782,679 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 785 shares. Tdam Usa holds 138,139 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. West Family Investments has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 14,952 shares. Sheffield Asset Management Llc reported 128,100 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 16,982 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ls Advisors Limited Company invested in 26,838 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,010 shares. 96,332 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $104.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 911,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,205 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Penn Communications Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 284,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 21 shares. Millennium Limited stated it has 33,451 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 3,425 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 9,573 shares. Stieven Cap Ltd Partnership owns 177,457 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Pl Capital Limited Liability holds 413,514 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) or 2,399 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 13,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 11,600 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 30,101 shares to 717,899 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Civista Bancshares Inc by 18,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,367 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8,500 activity.

