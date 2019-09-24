As Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) Shares Rose, 1St Source Bank Has Raised Its Position; First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Cnooc LTD (CEO)

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 101.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 4,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 9,266 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 4,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 2,837 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Cnooc Ltd; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NATIONAL OIL COMPANIES STICK TO COST-EFFICIENCY STRATEGIES EVEN AS PRICES RECOVER; 02/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Notice Of Agm / Material Information After Issue Of Circular; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE WILL BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF A UNIT; 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Pretax Pft CNY36.36B; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 19/04/2018 – CNOOC Limited Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Oper Pft CNY37.05B; 25/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – ENTERED AGREEMENT FOR US$450 MLN 3.750% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2023 US$1 BLN 4.375% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2028 GUARANTEED BY COMPANY

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 18,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 54,797 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, up from 35,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 34,121 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 368,392 shares to 702,968 shares, valued at $32.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 28,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,223 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

