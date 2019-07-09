As Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Stock Value Declined, State Street Has Cut by $6.02 Million Its Position; Honeywellintl (HON) Stake Has Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 376,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.21M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.79 million, down from 6.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 237,689 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Honeywellintl Inc (HON) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 2,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,350 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87M, up from 173,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Honeywellintl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $175.25. About 687,215 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 111,219 shares to 10.53M shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in National Presto Inds Inc (NYSE:NPK).

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. ONB’s profit will be $57.40 million for 12.62 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 1.13M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 50,775 shares stake. State Street has invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 10,261 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). The New York-based Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 159,533 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 16,810 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co invested in 0% or 54,666 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 339,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 243,837 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 13,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heartland Inc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Sei Invs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9.05M shares. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). American Economic Planning Grp Adv has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 373 shares. Advisors Asset Inc stated it has 143,123 shares. First Comml Bank And Trust Of Newtown has 31,027 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barclays Plc owns 1.06M shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs holds 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 8,974 shares. Lafayette Invests owns 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,172 shares. Moreover, Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Indiana Trust & Inv has 0.59% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,187 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 24,331 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 13,747 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,137 shares.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorganchase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 21,428 shares to 305,937 shares, valued at $30.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 18,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,108 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).