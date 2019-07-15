As Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Share Value Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Upped Its Stake by $1.48 Million; Insulet (PODD) Shareholder Shaker Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $1.19 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 92,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 479,823 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 387,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 306,932 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 12,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,415 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 59,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $121.19. About 252,121 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 915 shares to 7,435 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $1.79 million for 1009.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Limited has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp invested in 0.16% or 7.41M shares. Asset Inc holds 109 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Blackrock reported 2.81M shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 610,726 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 75,960 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Lc has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Old Retail Bank In invested in 2,839 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Timpani Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 9,658 shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma owns 81,357 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 92,435 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $937,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has 232,383 shares. Ftb reported 1,951 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 35,351 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% or 13,140 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Stock Yards Bancorporation & invested in 0.1% or 63,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 907,200 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 43,376 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0.01% or 12,485 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc owns 0.03% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 38,050 shares. Blair William Com Il holds 30,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 22,007 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 231,445 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Northern Trust stated it has 2.86M shares.