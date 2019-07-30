As Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Market Valuation Declined, Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered by $1.04 Million Its Holding; Cortland Advisers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Increased by $1.52 Million as Valuation Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 441,815 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 65,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 287,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 352,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 238,540 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.56 million for 12.93 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 116,454 shares to 251,314 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 38,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 2,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.08% or 73,105 shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.65% or 350,000 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Com holds 0% or 57,507 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Heartland reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 146,825 shares. Parametric Port Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Old Bancorporation In reported 1.71 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Culbertson A N And Inc owns 15,410 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 311,856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Pitcairn owns 15,083 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.38 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.