As Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Valuation Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Stake by $4.55 Million; Discovery (DISCK) Stock Declined While Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.87 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 143,354 shares traded or 107.65% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 1.51M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 152,784 shares. Walthausen & Co Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 51,330 shares. Davenport And Company Llc accumulated 28,500 shares. Basswood Management Limited invested in 88,949 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 9,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 46,186 shares. Principal Financial owns 13,422 shares. Monarch Asset Ltd Company reported 28,105 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 33,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 12,332 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management holds 9,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 25,100 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 288,263 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.01% or 38,758 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares to 570,626 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in First Westn Finl Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,428 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $28,690 were bought by Proctor Gregory S JR on Friday, February 22. $10,748 worth of stock was bought by MANUEL GAIL D on Friday, February 22. Another trade for 840 shares valued at $23,016 was bought by Rivest Jeffrey A. Deadrick Stephen J had bought 250 shares worth $6,900. GRAHAM THOMAS H also bought $54,856 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares. Shah Suhas R also bought $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.69 million for 12.39 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 104.55% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $726.82 million for 5.23 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.17% EPS growth.