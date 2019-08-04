As Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Shares Rose, Banc Funds Co Boosted by $1.77 Million Its Position; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding by $2.15 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 73,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 288,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 214,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 46,634 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69M for 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Washington-based Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hartford Fincl Management holds 0.62% or 7,215 shares. 26,278 were reported by First Manhattan. Btim holds 1.64% or 481,336 shares. 523,669 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Tru Services owns 18,542 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il invested 0.91% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wheatland Advsr Incorporated accumulated 6,020 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Sol Cap Mgmt Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,445 shares. Smith Moore And owns 1,234 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 2,667 shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Old Natl Bancorp In reported 4,112 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 1,234 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $202,428 activity. Suit John M II bought $35,503 worth of stock. 182 shares valued at $4,898 were bought by Shah Suhas R on Monday, March 11. 2,000 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares with value of $54,856 were bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H. Shares for $10,748 were bought by MANUEL GAIL D on Friday, February 22. $28,690 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) was bought by Proctor Gregory S JR. 613 shares were bought by CORNELSEN JAMES W, worth $17,582 on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Maltese Cap Ltd accumulated 265,700 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc invested in 0.89% or 357,917 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 184,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 8,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Founders Fincl Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 0.01% or 6,701 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 46,186 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 31,462 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Horizon Investments Lc has 9,082 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 2,230 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Co invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Santa Clarita (BSCA) by 23,000 shares to 76,860 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 148,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,704 shares, and cut its stake in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC).