As Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Market Value Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Increased by $2.49 Million Its Position; Epoch Investment Partners Decreased Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $362,432 as Shares Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 3,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 128,185 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, down from 131,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 901,742 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The institutional investor held 357,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92M, up from 254,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 46,634 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 8,248 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). State Street Corp reported 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Ameritas Investment Partners owns 1,302 shares. Pnc Finance Gru owns 6,508 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 30,987 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited holds 31,462 shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 36,479 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Citigroup holds 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 3,798 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Moreover, Catalyst Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 2,000 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,884 shares to 157,610 shares, valued at $29.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 10,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,428 activity. Rivest Jeffrey A bought $27,135 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,690 was made by Proctor Gregory S JR on Friday, February 22. GRAHAM THOMAS H bought $54,856 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 613 shares valued at $17,582 was made by CORNELSEN JAMES W on Tuesday, February 26. Shah Suhas R bought 182 shares worth $4,898. $10,748 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) was bought by MANUEL GAIL D.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.35% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 74,015 shares. Caxton Associates LP has invested 1.17% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,165 shares. Burney accumulated 2,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 75,890 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc reported 13,606 shares. Counselors invested in 25,931 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc owns 6,516 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 32,699 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 0.09% or 17,681 shares. Wright Investors Service holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 7,171 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 11,530 shares. M&R Mngmt invested in 5,475 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 126,346 shares to 9.61M shares, valued at $407.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.