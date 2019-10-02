As Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Market Valuation Rose, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Increased by $1.93 Million Its Stake; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Valuation Declined While Portolan Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 197,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.70M, up from 876,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 336,214 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 74,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 761,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25 million, up from 686,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 40,448 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold OLBK shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Northern Corporation accumulated 191,140 shares. Wms Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 15,341 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 25,406 shares. Teton Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 42,479 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd holds 0% or 10,636 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 2,942 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 916,954 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 16,566 shares. Amer invested in 0% or 9,694 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 54,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 473 shares. 1,769 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 14,848 shares to 93,058 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 33,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,786 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (Put) (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Old Line Bancshares, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UCFC, TRCB, OLBK, and UBNK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Old Line Bank to Host Family Carnival During Celebrate Damascus Festival – GlobeNewswire” on July 13, 2018. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Old Line Bank Grows Mortgage Team in Baltimore and Welcomes Veteran Loan Officer Dan Murtaugh – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old Line Bank to Host Family Fun Event During Celebrate Damascus Festival – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Retail Restaurant Industry Outlook: Short-Term Ennui Inevitable – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2018, also Syracuse.com with their article: “Can Burger Kingâ€™s new Impossible Whopper stop the losses at Syracuseâ€™s Carrols? – syracuse.com” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Acquire 221 Restaurants and Expand into Popeyes Brand Through Merger with Cambridge Franchise Holdings – StreetInsider.com” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Carrols Restaurant Group Nears an All-Time High on Its Latest Quarterly Beat – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Carrols Restaurant Group Drives Sales With Higher Promotions – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.54 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assocs holds 72,631 shares. 65,324 are held by Swiss Natl Bank. Arrowstreet LP invested in 0% or 246,446 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Morgan Stanley reported 13,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 3,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 542,937 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 464,744 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). National Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 175,980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can accumulated 4,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 34,110 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma owns 132,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,579 shares. Vanguard accumulated 1.70M shares or 0% of the stock.