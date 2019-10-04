As Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Valuation Rose, Spf Beheer Bv Raised Its Holding by $4.67 Million; Wedgewood Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $32.32 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 513,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 44,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 557,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 31,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 556,280 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.03 million, up from 524,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.76. About 295,782 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $577.60M for 14.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

