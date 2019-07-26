As Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Stock Price Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Cut Position by $761,460; Northrock Partners Cut Its Lrad (LRAD) Holding by $312,162 as Valuation Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 88 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 5,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $163.02. About 1.25M shares traded or 149.02% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.59M market cap company. It closed at $4.04 lastly. It is down 33.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD)

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 3,575 shares to 91,617 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LRAD® Corporation Announces $11.0 Million US Army Program of Record Order – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LRAD® Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Share Price Has Gained 67% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Starts LRAD Corp (LRAD) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LRAD® Corporation Receives Order from California City for Genasysâ„¢ Public Safety Mass Notification Systems and Software – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,010 shares to 5,240 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).