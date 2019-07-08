As Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Decreased Stake by $761,460; Cadence Bank Na Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Increased by $358,436

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 88 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 5,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.99. About 181,074 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 2.45M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 7,259 shares to 34,399 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.41 million for 17.25 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Schroder Gp reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cornerstone owns 42 shares. Brinker Capital holds 25,437 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 7,468 were accumulated by Edgestream Ptnrs Lp. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 204,500 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 71,971 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 554,418 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 140,461 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 45,613 shares. Strs Ohio owns 42,960 shares.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,878 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.