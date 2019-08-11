As Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Share Price Rose, Holder Wedgewood Partners Decreased Its Position; Natixis Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 162,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 246,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 409,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 544,882 shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018

Natixis increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 619.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 538,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 625,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.04 million, up from 86,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.89M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66 million for 19.02 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 604,593 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $176.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.