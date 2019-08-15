As Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) Share Price Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Cut by $885,888 Its Stake; Pnc Financial Services Group Trimmed Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 121,381 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, down from 127,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $164.43. About 102,125 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 7,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.47 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 984,212 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,850 shares to 38,422 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 13,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Investment Group owns 0.34% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 11,065 shares. 74,307 are held by Vantage Investment Prns Lc. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 17,260 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Company holds 74,479 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va owns 1.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 150,725 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.95% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 125,732 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 944,260 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sands Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 98,514 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation owns 817,274 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 412,320 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co Nj has 29,225 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt invested in 0.72% or 34,531 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 3.58 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De holds 0.03% or 60,564 shares. Westfield Comm Lp reported 0.16% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 87,417 shares. B Riley Wealth accumulated 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 23,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Sib Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 134,044 shares or 14.33% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Company LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 71,971 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc accumulated 34,894 shares. 70,217 are owned by Victory Capital Mngmt. Cohen And Steers has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Bank N A has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.11% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 41,802 shares to 178,059 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 137,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 18.94 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.