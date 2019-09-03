As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Valuation Rose, Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Raised Position; Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Lowered Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) as Stock Rose

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $127.3. About 85,411 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 3,063 shares as the company's stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 153,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, up from 149,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $160.19. About 242,479 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $174.94M for 10.17 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual earnings per share reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.

