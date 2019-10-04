As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stock Rose, Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.09 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased Pepsico Com (PEP) Position by $16.81 Million as Share Price Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 75.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,206 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $139.62. About 1.15 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 48.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 29,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 53,164 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,873 shares to 13,112 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Small Cap Etf (SCHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kempen Management Nv stated it has 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Addison Capital Co holds 23,436 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Edmp holds 1.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 11,576 shares. Community Trust & Invest Com invested 1.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nordea Investment Ab owns 1.65 million shares. American Bank & Trust reported 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Tru Na has 1.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 41,099 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 31,709 shares. Cypress Group Incorporated has 28,160 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsr Lc has invested 2.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Family Capital Trust Company stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sanders Limited Com reported 3.28 million shares or 2% of all its holdings. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,075 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.92% stake.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.81M for 18.85 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 40,802 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 1,936 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 2,763 shares. Cim Lc has 4,822 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Lc has 0.91% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 48,930 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,910 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd owns 132 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,164 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,251 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Services Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.25% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group has 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 1,876 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Group has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 44,260 shares to 770,360 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 26,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

