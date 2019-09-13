As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Trimmed Stake by $543,254; National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holding Has Upped by Polygon Management Ltd

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 56.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 3,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 2,763 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $412,000, down from 6,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.08. About 136,884 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 190,927 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.04M for 20.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,886 shares to 61,043 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Traded Down in May – Motley Fool” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 23% Return On Equity, Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 88 were reported by C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 2,977 shares. Us Bank De reported 45,872 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated holds 237,199 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And Com holds 1,454 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Company reported 5,582 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.11 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 87,630 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bokf Na holds 8,746 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blair William Il reported 19,330 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.01% or 22,901 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 17,366 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.01% stake.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) CEO Cliff Marks on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NCMI, Standard General in deal to add board member – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Reduced Payout Could Be Coming for These High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 156,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Moreover, Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 39,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 63,531 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 205,214 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 6,430 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 58,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 10,311 shares. 779,262 were accumulated by Invesco. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 100,734 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc reported 0.01% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 96,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 51,692 shares.