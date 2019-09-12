As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Share Value Rose, Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $12.43 Million; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Summit Midstream Partners LP Limited Partners (SMLP) by $875,000

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp Limited Partners (SMLP) by 69.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 54,233 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $403,000, down from 179,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp Limited Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 86,820 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 83,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 181,814 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.14M, down from 265,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $173.93. About 143,131 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.04M for 20.13 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windham Management Limited Com invested in 4,050 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.06% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 21,801 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 3,676 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.9% or 211,016 shares. First Personal Fin holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 33,860 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 145,687 shares. Bokf Na owns 8,746 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 14,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T State Bank Corporation invested in 0.01% or 13,353 shares. Tributary Mgmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Montgomery Investment Mgmt reported 0.34% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Riverhead Cap Limited Co stated it has 18,380 shares.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Forbes Names Old Dominion Freight Line ‘World’s Best Employer’ – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Old Dominion Shares Climbed 10.9% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

