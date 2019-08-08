As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Share Price Rose, Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $9.32 Million; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Qvt Financial LP Lowered Position

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $95.19. About 1.47M shares traded or 180.18% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 265,268 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30M, down from 329,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 804,378 shares traded or 52.98% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.18 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 2.15 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office accumulated 85 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Garrison Bradford Assoc holds 24,459 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 7,820 shares in its portfolio. 3,979 were reported by Westpac Corporation. First Tru Advsr LP holds 37,095 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 99,654 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership has 7,468 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,026 shares. Two Sigma Secs holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,673 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 133,544 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 2,130 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86,826 shares to 305,245 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 34,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00M shares to 25.52 million shares, valued at $31.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.92 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 37,141 shares stake. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 5,550 shares. 599,903 are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Skytop Capital Limited Liability holds 120,000 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Lapides Asset Management Ltd Llc has 6,500 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 862,095 were reported by Royal Bank Of Canada. 148,029 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 105,987 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). California Public Employees Retirement owns 67,592 shares.