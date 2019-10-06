As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Market Value Rose, Holder Natixis Has Trimmed Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bruni J V & Company Has Upped Stake

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON

Natixis decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 91.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 27,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 2,399 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 29,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.76. About 295,782 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 73,403 shares to 112,709 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.82M for 18.84 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.