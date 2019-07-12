As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Market Value Rose, Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased Position; As Kar Auction Servic (KAR) Market Value Rose, First Manhattan Company Has Upped Its Holding by $64.58 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 10,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,245 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, down from 51,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 5,648 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Kar Auction Servic (KAR) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.35M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Kar Auction Servic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 138,180 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 50,473 shares to 90,222 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 223,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.56% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 107,952 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Co has 3,512 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.1% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bluestein R H invested in 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 9,051 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has 0.1% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 121,381 were reported by Roosevelt Inv Gp Inc. Advisory Service Net Ltd reported 100 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 36,515 were reported by Aperio Grp Inc. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Garrison Bradford Assocs has invested 2.99% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 24,179 were reported by Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42 million for 17.01 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 4,982 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Management LP De owns 5,031 shares. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd stated it has 3.37% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Westwood holds 450,573 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Commerce Bancshares has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Goldman Sachs owns 538,457 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 79,590 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 535,662 shares. Cardinal Mgmt Limited Company Ct stated it has 4.51% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.43 million shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 20,965 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $63.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 84 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,328 shares, and cut its stake in Reckitt Benck Grp (RBGLY).