As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Market Value Rose, Franklin Resources Raised Position by $1.85 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose While Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Holding

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 12,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,821 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.22 million, up from 237,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $150.04. About 159,773 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 113,408 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $57.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 266,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Franklin Res accumulated 250,821 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 19,973 shares to 181,241 shares, valued at $17.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,911 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

