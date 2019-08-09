As Old Dominion Fght Lines (ODFL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Has Cut Position by $1.59 Million; Inca Investments Position In Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Was Has Lifted

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 5.35 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 30,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $165.72. About 150,068 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 32,100 shares to 193,200 shares, valued at $46.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 950,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,217 shares to 24,170 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.09 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.