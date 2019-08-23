As Old Dominion Fght Lines (ODFL) Stock Rose, Riverpark Advisors Cut Holding by $1.59 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Westend Advisors Trimmed by $6.27 Billion Its Holding

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 26,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 156,275 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 billion, down from 182,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $281.39. About 655,903 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 30,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $162.91. About 80,186 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12,123 shares to 72,206 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,289 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 18.77 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 0.05% or 72,017 shares. Aurora Counsel has 0.86% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 12,695 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 6,409 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 97,430 shares. 4,142 are held by Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp. Gideon Capital invested in 0.17% or 3,314 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 49,265 are owned by Brant Point Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Whittier Tru accumulated 39,224 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,420 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn LP has 0.28% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 21,493 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 17,574 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Barclays Pcl holds 0.02% or 216,817 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “LTL In Northeast Struggles To Right Itself After Body Blow Of NEMF Bankruptcy – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 23% Return On Equity, Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma accumulated 9.23 million shares. Midas Mgmt accumulated 13,400 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 420,189 shares. 22,210 are held by Blue Fincl. Markel Corp reported 188,100 shares. 1,812 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 2,488 shares. Natixis holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 74,974 shares. Sei Invests has 0.61% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 39,399 shares stake. First Advisors LP accumulated 95,207 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability owns 1,820 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Avenir invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability holds 2,127 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 76,013 shares to 706,697 shares, valued at $33.72B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 211,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.