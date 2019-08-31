As Oil Sts Intl (OIS) Shares Declined, Wells Fargo & Company Boosted Stake; Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) Shareholder Btr Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $586,191

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 31,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 498,866 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS

