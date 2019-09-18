As Oge Energy (OGE) Valuation Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Decreased Position; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Its Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Position by $63.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 630,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 138,034 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80 million, down from 768,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.58. About 247,135 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 71.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 7,617 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $324,000, down from 26,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 815,533 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,650 were reported by Bridgecreek Ltd Liability. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo invested in 5,818 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 1.03M shares. Earnest Partners Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Signaturefd Ltd owns 923 shares. Highstreet Asset has 71,637 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 20,658 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0% or 15,345 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 145,283 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0.02% or 58,163 shares. 6,600 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Co. Legal & General Grp Pcl invested in 1.24M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Financial Gru holds 0% or 600 shares.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OG&E completes acquisition of Oklahoma Cogen LLC; changes name to Frontier Power Plant – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 45,000 shares to 65,600 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander Brasil S A (NYSE:BSBR) by 44,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (NYSE:CIG).

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $38.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 805,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). United Automobile Association owns 10,679 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Llc has 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 481,057 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 75 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bluestein R H & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp owns 148,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 85,499 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 296,589 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 322,132 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 8,973 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 32 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 3,755 shares.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Presents At Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Genesee & Wyoming Shares Jumped 9% on Monday – The Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.