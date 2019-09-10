As Oge Energy (OGE) Stock Value Rose, Element Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $326,757; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Its Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Stake by $416,136

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 7,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 37,178 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 29,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 721,407 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 12,000 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) by 122,571 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 36,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,014 shares, and cut its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 27 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 231,685 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Karpus accumulated 22,914 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr stated it has 0.2% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 695 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 5,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 1,600 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc has 7,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 12,110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr accumulated 19,004 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,102 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). 406,547 are owned by 1607 Cap Ptnrs.

